Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DIR.UN. Desjardins boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.96.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$12.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.09. The firm has a market cap of $923.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

