Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

