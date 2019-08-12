Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $366,756.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,149.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,213,617.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at $885,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $10,934,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

