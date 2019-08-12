DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of DXC traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,411,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 143.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 348.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

