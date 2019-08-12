DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $56.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. DXC Technology traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.06, 8,532,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 280% from the average session volume of 2,243,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie acquired 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after buying an additional 29,598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

