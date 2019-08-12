Dystem Reaches Market Cap of $12,873.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Dystem has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Dystem has a total market cap of $12,873.00 and $7.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dystem alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008840 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 6,757,729 coins and its circulating supply is 6,659,964 coins. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio.

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.