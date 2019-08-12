e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $861.87 million, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.39. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $145,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $64,779.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock worth $33,640,073. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

