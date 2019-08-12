Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,114,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,896,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,316,000 after purchasing an additional 916,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,592,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $66.26. 220,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,623. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

