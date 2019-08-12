eBoost (EBST) Price Down 56.2% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 56.2% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $498,830.00 and $12,020.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00751749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013565 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002481 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

