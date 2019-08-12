Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.72 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,060. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The company has a market cap of $193.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

