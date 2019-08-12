Eight Capital Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$5.15 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.10 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.83.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -694.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.19. B2Gold has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$5.36.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total transaction of C$159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,110,420. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Mackinnon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$60,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,300,295.62. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,150.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

