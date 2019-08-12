Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.69. 1,522,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

