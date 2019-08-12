Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given a $15.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a $15.00 price target on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. Raymond James reiterated an average rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.39. 1,682,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.64. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

