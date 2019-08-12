Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC set a $15.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.41. 1,394,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.64. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 792,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,250,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,588,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 303,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,268,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 8.0% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,468,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 183,202 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

