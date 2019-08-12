Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ETTX traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 3,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Entasis Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

