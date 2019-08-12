Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. ValuEngine cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Envestnet news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $67,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,824.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,048,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,773,841.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,684 over the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 487,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,029. Envestnet has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

