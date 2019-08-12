Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) vs. Psychemedics (NYSE:PMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Enzo Biochem has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem 2.49% -34.02% -27.09% Psychemedics 8.86% 19.14% 13.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Psychemedics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $104.71 million 1.73 -$10.32 million N/A N/A Psychemedics $42.67 million 1.01 $4.58 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enzo Biochem.

Dividends

Psychemedics pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Enzo Biochem does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enzo Biochem and Psychemedics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Psychemedics beats Enzo Biochem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, or search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

