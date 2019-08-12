Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $553.30. 398,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,520. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Equinix has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $557.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,236 shares of company stock worth $5,359,558. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

