ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $73,310.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and Kuna.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00263946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.01254309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00093859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Kuna and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

