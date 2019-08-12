Ethereum Gold Project One Day Volume Reaches $45.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 662.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $566,134.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 394.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.40 or 0.04265316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,974,571,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

