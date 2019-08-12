EtherGem Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $236,169.00 and approximately $10,516.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00264748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01252188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000420 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

