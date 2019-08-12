Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) vs. Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Critical Analysis

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Euroseas and Navios Maritime Containers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euroseas presently has a consensus price target of $2.15, indicating a potential upside of 290.91%. Navios Maritime Containers has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 391.80%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Euroseas.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Navios Maritime Containers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas -2.34% -66.52% -3.42% Navios Maritime Containers 4.11% 4.53% 2.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euroseas and Navios Maritime Containers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $36.27 million 0.19 -$110,000.00 ($0.29) -1.90 Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million 0.47 $12.70 million $0.53 3.45

Navios Maritime Containers has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Containers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats Euroseas on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 11 containerships; and 6 drybulk carriers, including 3 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Handymax drybulk carrier, 1 Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

