EUSTX50/ETF (ASX:ESTX) Shares Up 0.4%

EUSTX50/ETF (ASX:ESTX)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$64.62 ($45.83) and last traded at A$64.62 ($45.83), 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$64.35 ($45.64).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$65.70.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.691 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from EUSTX50/ETF’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for EUSTX50/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUSTX50/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.