Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (ASX:EGF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (ASX:EGF) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.64 ($1.16) and last traded at A$1.64 ($1.16), 119,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.65 ($1.17).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.63.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%.

