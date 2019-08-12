Evercore ISI Analysts Give Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) a $15.00 Price Target

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) has been assigned a $15.00 price objective by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Navigator has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $561.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Navigator by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

