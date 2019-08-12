Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 835.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,296 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,575,841 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,559,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,574,000 after buying an additional 1,243,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,536,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,980,000 after buying an additional 1,005,866 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 152.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 610,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,279,000 after buying an additional 368,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after buying an additional 344,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. 29,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

