EVO Payments’ (EVOP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.05 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.76.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 4,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,845. EVO Payments has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,053 over the last ninety days. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 25.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.