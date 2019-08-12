Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.69.

TSE:EIF traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$40.58. 141,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$25.58 and a 1-year high of C$41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.35.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

