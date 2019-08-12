EXMR Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $64,317.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, EXMR has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002340 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001475 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,754,449 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

