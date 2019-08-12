Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.05. 3,670,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,628,760. The company has a market capitalization of $542.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,624,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.