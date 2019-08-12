Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. 657,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.23. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

