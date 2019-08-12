Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $10.61.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

