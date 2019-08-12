Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.323 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FMO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. 3,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,650. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

