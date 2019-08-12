Finore Mining (CNSX:MWM) Shares Down 2.6%

Finore Mining Inc (CNSX:MWM) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 27,341 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22.

Finore Mining Company Profile (CNSX:MWM)

Micron Waste Technologies Inc develops and commercializes an on-site treatment system that turns organic waste into clean water in Canada. It has a collaboration with BC Research Inc to facilitate the commercialization of second-generation food waste processing system. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

