First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $45.97, 13,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 72,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1,970.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXG)

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.