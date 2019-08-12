Fiske (LON:FKE) Trading Down 1.7%

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.90 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61.90 ($0.81), approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00.

About Fiske (LON:FKE)

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

