Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 0.56. Five9 has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 13,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $667,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,039.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $69,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,489 shares of company stock valued at $18,824,726. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Five9 by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

