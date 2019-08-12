Flagship Investments Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:FSI)

Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Flagship Investments stock opened at A$1.90 ($1.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 million and a P/E ratio of 28.71. Flagship Investments has a 12 month low of A$1.61 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of A$2.14 ($1.52).

Get Flagship Investments alerts:

Flagship Investments Company Profile

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.