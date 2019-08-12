Flash (FLASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,864.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,864.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00265345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.01252180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.