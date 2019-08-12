Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc Sells 129,237 Shares

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 129,237 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $891,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Levin Easterly Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 1,629 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $19,955.25.

On Monday, July 29th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 82,585 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $988,542.45.

On Friday, July 26th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 195,982 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $2,336,105.44.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 28,090 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $330,900.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 61,432 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $710,768.24.

On Friday, July 19th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 83,728 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $962,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 134,487 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,522,392.84.

On Friday, June 28th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 157,349 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $1,935,392.70.

On Monday, July 1st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 186,759 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $2,299,003.29.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 217,148 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,666,577.44.

NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 505,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $476.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 178,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

