Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Receives $15.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anna Kazanchyan sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $27,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,042.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,353 shares of company stock worth $41,153. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOMX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.