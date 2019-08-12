Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fortive by 158.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 514.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $52,598.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,146 shares in the company, valued at $740,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,614.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,615 shares of company stock worth $4,164,759. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 559,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

