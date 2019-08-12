Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.31

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and traded as low as $35.40. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

