FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.56

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.50. FRONTEO shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a PE ratio of 645.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter. FRONTEO had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.64%.

About FRONTEO

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

