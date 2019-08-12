GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $62,845.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Coinrail and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00746719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013556 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002591 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, BitBay, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, Coinrail and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

