Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $42.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $59,288,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 31,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

