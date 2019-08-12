Gas (GAS) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00015999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Huobi, DragonEX and Bitinka. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $3.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00265782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.01250263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Koinex, DragonEX, Huobi, Bitinka, Gate.io, Poloniex, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.