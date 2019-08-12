General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.31. The company had a trading volume of 170,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

