Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 13.5% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00012477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $299,063.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00265242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.01249365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ovis, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.