GeoCoin Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $775,650.00 and $572.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00761059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002612 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

